Madha Election Results 2024: Third Round of Vote Count Stopped as EVMs Malfunction

Solapur: The counting of votes for Madha Lok Sabha seat began at 8 am. The results of the first and second rounds are out. When the counting of votes for the third round began, the results were put on hold as the EVM machines stopped working. Two machines in the Madha Lok Sabha and Malshiras assembly constituencies were stopped functioning. Election officials said there could be a technical snag.

Meanwhile, two EVMs in Malshiras taluka have stopped working. There is a technical hurdle in opening the EVM machines. The third round of vote counting in the Madha constituency was stopped.