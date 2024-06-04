Maharashtra Election Results 2024: EVM Machines Malfunction in Pune and Hingoli Lok Sabha Seats

Counting of votes has begun at 48 polling stations in the state and the second round of counting of votes has just concluded. Meanwhile, it is being reported that an EVM machine has been switched off at the counting center in Pune. As a result, the counting of votes has come to a halt. In Hingoli, on the other hand, a machine malfunctioned even before the counting of votes began.

Machine Malfunction in Hingoli

The machine at Khadki booth number 08 room number 01 of Hingoli Legislative Assembly malfunctioned. The returning officer then seized the machine. The machine shows the total number of votes cast, but does not show how many votes a candidate received. Therefore, the ballot papers in these machines will be counted after all the votes are counted.