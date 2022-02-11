Madhuri Dixit raises temperature in black leather dress

'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit has given another glimpse of her being timeless beauty with her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Madhuri, 54, shared a string of pictures in which she looks jaw-dropping gorgeous, wearing a black leather dress.

She kept her hair wavy and paired the dress with gold hoops and pointed-toe heels.

Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity poured praises in the comments section.

"Helloooo sexy," filmmaker Farah Khan wrote.

"Wow so gorgeous pictures Madhuri madam," a fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri's Netflix series 'The Fame Game' will premiere on February 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

