Madhuri Dixit shares snap featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan from Karan Johar's birthday party

By ANI | Published: May 27, 2022 11:52 PM 2022-05-27T23:52:53+5:30 2022-05-28T00:00:07+5:30

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, on Friday, shared a starry snap from filmmaker Karan Johar's recent birthday bash.

Madhuri Dixit shares snap featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan from Karan Johar's birthday party | Madhuri Dixit shares snap featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan from Karan Johar's birthday party

Madhuri Dixit shares snap featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan from Karan Johar's birthday party

Next

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, on Friday, shared a starry snap from filmmaker Karan Johar's recent birthday bash.

Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring her along with her husband Sriram Nene and Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She captioned the post, "So much to talk about, right? @drneneofficial @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @gaurikhan."

While Salman was dressed in blue ripped denim paired with a black T-shirt and jacket, SRK was in all-black attire.

Karan celebrated his 50th birthday at his Mumbai studio, YRF Studios. Several Bollywood stars attended the party, including Ranbir Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Farah Khan among others.

A three-tier cake and a lavish dinner spread were arranged for the occasion, according to photos and videos from the party.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Sriram nene Sriram nene Instagram Madhuri Dixit SRK Twitter and instagram Instagram and twitter Facebook-owned instagram Instagram for android Insta Babli