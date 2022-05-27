Madhuri Dixit shares snap featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan from Karan Johar's birthday party
By ANI | Published: May 27, 2022 11:52 PM 2022-05-27T23:52:53+5:30 2022-05-28T00:00:07+5:30
Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, on Friday, shared a starry snap from filmmaker Karan Johar's recent birthday bash.
Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring her along with her husband Sriram Nene and Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She captioned the post, "So much to talk about, right? @drneneofficial @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @gaurikhan."
While Salman was dressed in blue ripped denim paired with a black T-shirt and jacket, SRK was in all-black attire.
Karan celebrated his 50th birthday at his Mumbai studio, YRF Studios. Several Bollywood stars attended the party, including Ranbir Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Farah Khan among others.
A three-tier cake and a lavish dinner spread were arranged for the occasion, according to photos and videos from the party.
( With inputs from ANI )
