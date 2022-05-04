Maha: 14 Municipal Corporations and 25 Zilla Parishad elections likely to be held

The Supreme Court today struck down the state government over the OBC Political Reservation. The Supreme Court has directed the State Election Commission to declare elections within 15 days, rejecting the law passed by the state government. At present, about 14 Municipal and 25 Zilla Parishad elections are likely to be held. If the state Election Commission announces the election program as per the order of the Supreme Court, mini assembly elections will be held in the state.

Elections for several local bodies, including about 14 Municipal Corporations and 25 Zilla Parishads, are currently pending. The law passed by the state government has not been overturned by the Supreme Court. However, the court has ordered to hold the elections according to the old ward structure of 2020. The Supreme Court has slammed the state government for repeatedly postponing elections. The court has directed the state government to declare municipal and ZP elections within two weeks.

The term of 14 Municipal Corporations in the state has expired. This includes important Municipal Corporations like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik etc.

> Mumbai

> Thane

> Pune

> Pimpri Chinchwad

> Nashik

> Nagpur

> Kalyan Dombivali

> Navi Mumbai

> Vasai Virar

> Ulhasnagar

> Aurangabad

> Kolhapur

> Solapur

> Akola

> Amravati

>> Zilla Parishad elections pending?

Elections for 25 Zilla Parishads in the state are pending. Municipal and Zilla Parishad elections are pending in some of these districts.

> Raigad

> Ratnagiri

> Sindhudurg

> Nashik

> Jalgaon

> Ahmednagar

> Pune

> Satara

> Sangli

> Solapur

> Kolhapur

> Aurangabad

> Burning

> Parbhani

> Hingoli

> Beed

> Nanded

> Osmanabad

> Latur

> Amravati

> Buldhana

> Yavatmal

> Wardha

> Chandrapur

> Gadchiroli