Maha BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar demands renaming of Ahmednagar as Ahilya Nagar

Days after the government approved the renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv respectively, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday demanded the renaming of Ahmednagar as Ahilya Nagar.

Gopichand Padalkar MLC of BJP talking to ANI raised the demand and said, Ahmednagar City name must be changed to Ahilya Nagar. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have changed the name of Aurangabad and Osmanabad after a demand raised by everyone.

I am confident that a decision on the renaming of Ahmednagar will be taken under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis," he added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the decision and said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has demonstrated its resolve.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' of Aurangabad, Dharashiv of Osmanabad! The central government approves the decision of the state government! Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Union Minister Hon. Many thanks to Amitbhai Shah! The government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji has demonstrated! he said in a tweet.