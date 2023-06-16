Maha BJP slams Karnataka move to drop chapters on RSS, Veer Savarkar

Mumbai, June 16 The BJP's Maharashtra unit on Fridat has slammed the decision of the new Congress government in Karnataka to drop chapters from school textbooks on the founder of RSS K. B. Hedgewar and the Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar alias Swatantryaveer Savarkar.

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar also questioned the asilence' of its former ally, Shiv Sena-UBT President and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue.

"You can knock off the chapters on Hedgewar and Veer Savarkar but you cannot remove them from the peoples' hearts. You cannot take away the people who contributed to the freedom struggle from the public minds," declared Fadnavis.

Taking a jibe at Thackeray who is now part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, Fadnavis said: "Those who are sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with Congress, what is your response now? Do you agree with such appeasement of minorities?"

Bawankule questioned whether - after the Karnataka episode - will Thackeray still sit together with the Congress or not, and urged him to "clarify his stand on the issue".

Condemning the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's move of Thursday, Shelar pointedly asked: "Where will Thackeray's party stand now - with Savarkar or go with the Congress?"

People were fed up with the 60-year rule of 'mindless' Congress so they were removed (from power) and now the same fate awaits the Shiv Sena-UBT in Maharashtra, Shelar alleged.

Hitting back, state Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe urged Shelar to maintain restraint and instead of bad-mouthing the Congress, concentrate on his constituency work.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor