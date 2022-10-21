Maha CM assures strict ban on plastic use in the state

The Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde assured that single use of plastic has been banned in the state and the decision will be strictly implemented. Eknath Shinde was speaking at the time when school students and along with the employees of the ministry took oath to celebrate pollution free Diwali.

keeping in the mind the need to protect the environment, the government has taken initiative to celebrate a pollution free Diwali. In line with this, CM Eknath Shinde took the pledge for a pollution-free Diwali under the Pollution-Free Diwali Sankalp Abhiyan 2022.