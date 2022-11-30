Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces Rs 100 crore plan for conservation of Pratapgad fort

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said that for the conservation of Pratapgad fort, 100 crore plan has been tabled to the government and according to this plan, 25 crore funds will be given immediately in the first phase.

Earlier, BJP leader and minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha directly compared Chhatrapati Shivaji's great escape from Agra with CM Eknath Shinde's escape to Guwhati. He was speaking at a program organized on the occasion of Shiv Pratap at Pratapgad. Aurangazeb kept Shivaji Maharaj in check but he came out for Swarajya and was able to establish Swarajya in the country, also attempts were made to stop CM Eknath Shinde but he also came out for Maharashtra.