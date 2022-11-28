Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to women killed in railway bridge accident

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the women who died after falling on the railway track when a part of a foot-over-bridge collapsed at a railway station in Chandrapur district.

A 48-year-old woman died and 12 persons were injured as they fell on a railway track after a portion of the over-bridge (FOB) collapsed at Balharshah railway station in the district in eastern Maharashtra on Sunday.

A large number of passengers were using the FOB in order to catch a Pune-bound train when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, 13 people fell around 20 feet down on the railway track, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) had said.

According to the Central Railway, the pre-cast slab of the FOB connecting platform number 1 and 2 of the railway station collapsed, but the remaining portion of the bridge is intact.