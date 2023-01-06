Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces to build 122 new sports complexes in rural areas

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde has announced that 122 new sports complexes will soon be built in rural areas to reinforce the state’s status as a sporting powerhouse in the country.

We will provide all facilities to athletes so that they can excel in national as well as international games. We have to develop players from a young age at every level village, district, taluka and state to create international-class sportspersons, said Shinde.

Fadnavis said that the government will provide funds to hire foreign coaches and build international-class infrastructure in the state.In the last 5-6 years, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we have created a cohesive and positive atmosphere for sports. The government is committed to develop sport in the country and players should take advantage of this, he said.

Sports Minister Girish Mahajan assured that the Maharashtra Games will be held every two years. National Games winners will receive cash awards of ₹50 lakh for a gold, ₹30 lakh for a silver and ₹20 lakh for a bronze medal.