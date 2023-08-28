Maha CM Eknath Shinde congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in World Athletics Championship

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning the gold medal in javelin throw at the World Athletics Championship. Once again proved his dominance in the sport by throwing the javelin at a distance of 88.17m. His achievement is a source of pride for all Indian citizens, Shinde posted in X, formerly Twitter.

Neeraj Chopra on Sunday scripted history by winning the gold with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 25-year-old has now become only the second Indian after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra to simultaneously hold both the Olympics and World Championships titles.