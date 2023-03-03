Maha CM Eknath Shinde directs Thane collector to be nodal officer to oversee development works in Thane

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde has directed Thane collector Ashok Shingare to be the nodal officer to oversee the ongoing development works in the district, an official said.

The chief minister on Thursday held a meeting with select ministers and senior officials of the region, a release issued by the district administration stated.Shinde directed officials to complete the ongoing work on highways, connecting roads, repairs on bridges before the monsoon season, it said.

Officials of departments such as highways, Metro, Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority (MMRDA), public works department (PWD), traffic police and civic PWD have been asked to coordinate and complete the ongoing developmental works, the release said.

The chief minister also asked officials to provide parking lots for heavy vehicles plying to and from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), it said.

Shinde directed that the number of traffic wardens must be increased, and cranes should be provided to attend to heavy vehicles that break down on highways, the release said.