Maha CM Eknath Shinde directs urban development dept to inquiry into CRZ nod for golf course

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde has directed the urban development department and environment department to inquire into complaints by environmentalists against permissions given to a golf course on two wetlands in Navi Mumbai.

According to a report of TOI, Citizens had complained after the state coastal zone management authority (MCZMA) revalidated the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance given to the golf course on the NRI Complex wetland and TS Chanakya wetland located along the Palm Beach road in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

Shinde further stated that the environment impact assessment report submitted by Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (of which Cidco and Adani are stakeholders) to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in September 2021, mentioned the significance of preserving these two wetlands.