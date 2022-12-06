Maha CM Eknath Shinde, Governor Koshyari pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid tribites to Dr. B R Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary.

Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at B R Ambedkar's memorial Chaityabhoomi on December 6, who died on this day in 1956. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water and medical stalls at the Shivaji Park, in view of the huge rush of B R Ambedkar's followers.

BEST has arranged 50 additional buses and installed 500 extra lights in the Shivaji Park area for the convenience of the visitors.

The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as Mahaparinirvan Din. Governor Koshyari, CM Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.