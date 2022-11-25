Maha CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates new administrative building at Karad

Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde today inaugurated new administrative building at Karad taluka of Satara district.

A five storied grand administrative building has been constructed at Karad in the cost of 17 crore 2 lakh 50 thousand rupees, said a release issued by the Chief minister office (CMO).

State Excise minister and Guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai, Industries minister Uday Samant, former chief minister and siting MLA Prithviraj Chavan, MLA Mahesh Shinde, Collector Ruchesh Jayavanshi, chief executive officer Dnyaneshwar Khilari, Superintendent of police Sameer Sheikh were present on this occasion.