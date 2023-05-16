Maha CM Eknath Shinde instructs police to take strict action against rioters in Akola, Shevgaon

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde instructed the police to take strict action against those behind the riots in Akola and Shevgaon and appealed to people to maintain peace and social harmony, said his office.

The situation in Akola and Shevgaon is now under control and the police force is deployed. On the instructions of state home minister Devendra Fadnavis, state rural development minister Girish Mahajan has personally visited Akola while revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil reviewed the situation in Shegaon, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Shinde also appealed to people not to post any controversial messages or images on social media nor take the law into their own hands. He urged the public to avoid hurting the sentiments of other communities, the statement said.

More than 100 people have been detained so far in connection with a clash between two groups in Akola that left a man dead and injured eight others, including two policemen. The clash broke out on Saturday night in the Old City area of the city over a religious post which went viral on a social media platform, said a police official.