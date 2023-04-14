Maha CM Eknath Shinde, other political leaders pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde and other political leaders in the state paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary.

CM Shinde garlanded the portrait of Dr Ambedkar at Varsha, his official residence in south Mumbai, and paid floral tributes. He greeted the people of the state on the occasion.

Chief minister later visited Chaitya Bhoomi, the memorial of the chief architect of India's Constitution at Dadar in central Mumbai, and paid tributes. Governor Ramesh Bais tweeted, Respectful tributes to the Architect of Indian Constitution Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a tweet, My pranams to the great social reformer and father of the Indian constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Nationalist Congress President (NCP) president and former Union minister Sharad Pawar said on the micro-blogging platform that Dr Ambedkar brought people out of the mental slavery of caste discrimination and worked hard to establish equality and social justice in the society.