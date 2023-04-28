Maha CM Eknath Shinde promises to solve problems faced by Ashram in Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said problems faced by Balyogi Sri Sadanand Maharaj Ashram at Tungareshwar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district would be solved by the state government soon.

The ashram, which is located inside Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, has faced demolition in mid-2019 following a Supreme Court in May that year, the CM said the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government had planned to raze the ashram but the intervention of politicians and former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik had stalled the move.

Shinde said he and his mentor Anand Dighe used to visit the ashram regularly and praised it for the services rendered during the coronavirus pandemic.