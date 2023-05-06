Maha CM Eknath Shinde recalls how he missed bus to join the Army

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said that he might have been serving in the Indian Army had he not changed his plan midway while going for the training.

The 59-year-old leader, who became the CM last year after breaking away from the undivided Shiv Sena, said he, however, doesn’t regret the decision. He was selected for the Indian Army and was asked to undergo training in Lucknow, recalled Shinde in an interview.

On the way to Lucknow, Shinde said he remembered an invitation from his friend Hari Parmar to attend a wedding in Rohtak, Haryana. Shinde changed the route and reached Rohtak from Delhi. After three to four days, he arrived at the training facility in Lucknow, said the CM.

However, Shinde was told that he had missed the bus and he should come back with a fresh warrant for the training. When he returned to Mumbai, Shinde said, there were riots going on and he left the matter as it is and went on to become successful in politics.

CM also recalled that during the wedding in Rohtak, a guest complimented him for keeping his word and attending the function. Even now, I keep my word and that is seen in my approach always, he said.

Shinde said he could not devote much time to his family due to his busy schedule in social work and politics and that his wife took care of everyone and ensured that their son (Shrikant Shinde) grew up and became a successful doctor and also politician.