Maha CM Eknath Shinde says 118 MSRTC workers to be taken back

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that 118 MSRTC workers, dismissed from service for participating in the last strike, will be taken back.

According to the reports of TOI, Shinde also announced that 150 electric buses will be inducted in MSRTC by December, and another 1,000 buses on CNG by March next year. He made the announcements after chairing a meeting of senior government officials from the transport department on Friday.

"With increasing commuters, there is a need to provide more bus services across Maharashtra. The state bus transport corporation, MSRTC, decided to procure 500 diesel buses. Also, 1,000 buses are being converted to CNG, while there will be a significant number of e-buses. "By June 2023, MSRTC expects to increase its electric fleet by 2,000 buses, Shinde stated.

"They will be comfortable rides in environment-friendly buses," Shinde said. MSRTC recently launched a scheme for those above 75 to avail of free rides in any state bus. This received overwhelming response and the service has been

availed of by 54 lakh senior citizens so far.