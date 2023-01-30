Maha CM Eknath Shinde says 300km of Metro lines to be ready in 2 years

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the nearly 300km of Metro network lines will be made operational in phases in the coming 1.5-2 years, and the state will start work on Line 3 soon.

Shinde said, We are working towards mitigating road traffic-related issues in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and following the inauguration of two Metro lines last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working towards completing work on nearly 300km of Metro network here which would be made operational in the next two years. The work on Line 3 will start soon.

According to a report of TOI, Shinde further said that he was confident that nearly 60 lakh private cars would go off the Mumbai roads as motorists would get a comfortable option to travel by switching over to the vast Metro network that will not just save their time and fuel, but also help reduce pollution levels. The tunnel road connecting Borivli and Thane is yet another project that will help boost connectivity.

In addition to the Rs 7,000 crore road concretising work in Mumbai, the local corporation and MMRDA have been asked to mitigate congestion at vital crossroads, Shinde said.