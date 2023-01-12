Maha CM Eknath Shinde says Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in 15 minutes

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said a three-hour ordeal to travel from India's financial capital Mumbai to its satellite city Navi Mumbai will be cut to 15 minutes when the country's longest sea bridge opens later this year.

According to a report of NDTV, The 22 km-long Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) will open to the public in November this year, linking connect upscale South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Raigad, said Shinde. The current travel time from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai is 2.5 to 3 hours. It will be reduced to 15 minutes.

The Trans-Harbour Link will also be connected to the under-construction eight-lane coastal highway which begins from Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The MTHL will save a lot of fuel. By reducing travel time from hours to minutes, it will play a huge role in reducing air pollution, the Chief Minister said.

The MTHL project will link south Mumbai with Navi Mumbai township. The MMRDA, a Maharashtra government agency, is the implementing authority for the 21.8 km six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.