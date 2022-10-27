Maha CM Eknath Shinde says my govt is inclusive, committed to Maha's all-round development

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his government was committed to all-round development of the state and after taking charge three months ago, he has taken welfare measures for various sections of the society, including farmers and senior citizens.

According to a report of PTI, in a video message greeting people on the occasion of Diwali, he said agriculture, irrigation, education and infrastructure sectors are being given priority by the state government, which was inclusive in nature.

Maharashtra is the country's growth engine, said Shinde who took oath on June 30 and celebrated his first Diwali as chief minister. Maintaining that his “government is the government of people, Shinde said in the last three months, the state administration has taken various decisions for welfare of common citizens.

Shinde said more than one crore senior citizens above the age of 75 have benefited from the government’s scheme of free travel in state transport buses targeted at them.