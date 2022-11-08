Maha CM Eknath Shinde says not afraid of polls, opposition's unable to stop attrition of their leaders



The Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde has dismissed Uddhav Thackeray's recent statement about the state facing mid term polls.

According to a report of Times of India, Shinde was addressing visitors at a cultural event in Thane, where he said he was not afraid of facing any mid-term polls as he had the full support of the public. Without naming anyone, the CM criticised the opposition, saying they were losing their peace seeing the developmental works done by their (Shinde-Fadnavis) government and were resorting to making such illogical statements.

I work round the clock, but never keep the elections or its results in mind. The opposition has lost their peace seeing our work in the last three months and are worried. We have full public support as we followed the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe, he further stated.