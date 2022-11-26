Maha CM Eknath Shinde to provide Rs 10 crore assistance for 865 villages sharing border with Karnataka

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde has taken a decision to strengthen institutions and organizations in 865 villages in border areaa through Chief Minister's Charitable Donation Funds.

Various institutions and organizations in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border area will get a lot of strength. It has been decided to provide financial assistance to social educational, charitable, cultural as well as semi-public instituions and organizations in 865 villages of this area, said an official press statement.

The statement added that Rs 10 crores will be provided for the Chief Minister's Charitable Funds for the next year that is 2023-24.

CM Eknath Shinde had given instructions regarding financial assistance from Maharashtra to Marathi brothers and organizations in the border area, as per the government decision.