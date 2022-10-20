Maha CM Eknath Shinde urges people to celebrate pollution-free and safe Diwali

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged the people for a pollution-free and safe Diwali. Environment Ministry event organised at the Mantralaya in Mumbai, CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis encouraged the students to take oath for a pollution-free Diwali.

According to a report of ANI, at the event, CM Shinde said, "For the past two years, people have been unable to celebrate Diwali due to Covid-19, but after the formation of our government, which is for the common people, all the festivals will be celebrated with joy and enthusiasm."

"Our festivals are linked with nature and so, we must not pollute it and to maintain the balance of nature, we will avoid using plastic, and when our birthdays are celebrated, we will do plantation. To avoid pollution, we will celebrate cracker-free Diwali," The oath taken by the students read.