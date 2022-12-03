Maha CM Eknath Shinde visits Chaityabhoomi and inspected facilities for Mahaparinirvana day



Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide accommodation, food medical and toilet facilities for the devotees coming to Chaityabhoomi on the occasion of Mahaparinivarna day on December 6.

According to official press statement, Eknath Shinde visited Chaityabhoomi and Shivaji Park last evening and inspected the facilities. On the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinivarna day, lakhs of followers from all over the country visit the Chaityabhoomi of Dadar.

After that he inspected the preparations at Chaityabhoomi. At the same time, he visited the BMC Gymkhana and inspected the food arrangements made for lakhs of followers

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvana Day, he visited Chaityabhoomi in Dadar along with Chief Minister Honorable Eknathji Shinde Saheb and inspected the facilities provided there, Deepak Kesarkar tweeted.