Maha CM Eknath Shinde visits hospital to meet victims of Raigad bus accident

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reached a private hospital in Panvel's Kalamboli to meet the victims of the Raigad bus accident. Eknath Shinde expressed deep grief over the bus accident on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, he also spoke to Raigad Collector and SP and also the team engaged in rescue operation.

A compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family members of the deceased and free treatment of the injured will be done in the government hospital.

At least 12 persons died after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Raigad district of Maharashtra. The private bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, police said. There were around 40 passengers in the bus, police said, adding efforts are underway to shift the injured to nearby hospital.