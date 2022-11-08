Maha CM Eknath Shinde warns Abdul Sattar over his controversial comments on Supriya Sule

Sources have received news that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has opened the ear of Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar. Shinde has told Sattar to speak responsibly while speaking in front of the media. Act responsibly, work responsibly, Shinde has given to Abdul Sattar. Also, Chief Minister Abdul Sattar has given assurance that no more controversial statements are needed.

Abdul Sattar alleging he used objectionable language against NCP MP Supriya Sule. Because of this, the NCP activists across the state had become aggressive against him. Interestingly, not only the activists but also the common people were upset with Abdul Sattar's statement, TV9 reported.

Sattar's statement was also taken note of by the State Commission for Women. Eknath Shinde opened the ears of the Sattars after the furore over this matter. Sources have also informed that Sattar has been warned that if he makes a controversial statement again, his ministership will be in danger.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told Abdul Sattar not to interact with the media. Also, the information has been received from the sources that an instruction has been given not to comment anywhere in this matter.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also reacted to Abdul Sattar's statement. He has said that the statement made by Abdul Sattar is wrong. Also, no one should abuse women. We do not support Abdul Sattar.