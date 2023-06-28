Maha Congress conduct review of Lok Sabha seats in state

In preparation for the 2024 elections, senior members of the Maharashtra Congress reviewed the state's Lok Sabha seats in great detail.

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who was present at the meeting of the state unit’s core committee here, said the review was conducted for 19-20 seats. Besides him, the meeting was attended by former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan, state Congress president Nana Patole, working president Naseem Khan and MLA Praniti Shinde, among others.

We will continue the review at another meeting on July 6, Ashok Chavan said. He is also expected to attend a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders on Wednesday at Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar’s residence. Seat sharing within the MVA is likely to be discussed in the meeting. Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the Congress had contested 26 in 2019, and won only one.