Maha Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat resigns from party post after rift with Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress's Balasaheb Thorat resigns from party post day after expressing his unhappiness against state Congress chief Nana Patole.

On Monday, Balasaheb Thorat has written to the party's central leadership citing his inability to work with Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole due to the latter's anger towards him, an aide of the former claimed.

In his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Thorat, a former state unit chief and minister, has also said he is not being consulted before decisions were being taken here, the aide added.

The matter comes days after then Nashik graduates constituency MLC Sudhir Tambe, who is the brother-in-law of Thorat, declined to contest despite being the Congress' official candidate and got his son Satyajit Tambe to fight as an independent. Satyajit Tambe won the poll, results of which were announced on February 2.