Maha Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan says we are moving towards new license-permit raj

The controversy over Maharashtra losing some big-ticket industrial projects, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has claimed that the country is heading towards a new license-permit raj.

Political instability makes investors nervous, the former state chief minister told reporters. The alliance government of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the BJP in Maharashtra is under fire after Gujarat bagged some mega-investment projects, allegedly at Maharashtra's expense, PTI reported.

The current Maharashtra government is not even able to form a full cabinet. That is not a good sign. The reasons (for instability) are change in the government, interference by Delhi and hijacking of the projects which should have come to Maharashtra, Chavan stated.

For several years and because of several reasons, the election of Congress president could not take place but we requested Sonia Gandhi to hold an election within the party and she accepted the demand, he further stated.

