Maha Congress president Nana Patole seeks dismissal of Shinde-Fadnavis govt

The Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that the Eknath Shinde government must be dismissed as it had become numb to the pain of farmers affected by the rains.

According to a report of PTI, He claimed at least one farmer was ending his life every eight hours in the state due to these woes. Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, he said crops like cotton, soybean, tur, corn had faced extensive damage, leaving cultivators deeply distressed.

At present, on an average, one farmer is ending his life every eight hours. The state government has still not declared wet drought. Moreover, youth are angry that big projects are leaving the state, he alleged.