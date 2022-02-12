Maha: Decision to sell wine in grocery store has been postponed?

The state government had decided to sell wine from grocery stores across the state. But now the state government has decided not to implement the decision to sell wine from grocery stores. The draft of the new rules will be published earlier. Public feedback and objections will be invited. Only then will a final decision be made in this regard.

The state government has decided to take two steps back against the fast of senior social activist Anna Hazare from next Monday. Nashik Division Commissioner Radhakrishna Game has already left for Anna Hazare's visit. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has already met Anna Hazare. Today, the secretary of the department Vatsala Nair will go to Anna Hazare with a letter regarding this.

The decision to sell wine from grocery stores is being opposed across the state. Opposition leaders have strongly criticized the government's decision. Many government ministers have said the decision was made in the interest of grape growers, not wine. However, after Anna Hazare warned of an indefinite fast, the government said it would seek public response to its decision.

Hazare has called for an indefinite fast against the decision to allow the sale of wine from grocery stores. Anna Hazare has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard. In it, he has hinted that he will go on a fast-unto-death from February 14. In a letter, Anna Hazare said that he would start a fast-unto-death from February 14 at the Yadav Baba temple in Ralegan Siddhi.

According to the strategic decision taken by the state government a few days ago regarding the sale of wine, it is very unfortunate for Maharashtra to start selling wine from supermarkets and grocery stores. The decision appears to have been taken solely in view of the growing revenue of the state and the interests of wine growers and sellers. But this decision can make young children and young people addicted. Hazare said in the letter that he was saddened by the government's failure to address the issue. Youth power is our national power. He has no choice but to oppose the decision. In his letter, Anna Hazare said that the unfortunate argument being made by the government that wine is not alcohol is also surprising.

