Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife Amruta Fadnavis performs mahapuja at Vitthal temple

The Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta performed the official puja at famous Vitthal temple in Pandharpur in Solapur district on the occassion of Kartiki Ekadashi.

Warkari couple Uttamrao and Kalavati Salunke got the opportunity to perform the ritual alongside Fadnavis and his wife in the early hours of the day, PTI reported.

As a chief minister earlier, I got the opportunity to offer the 'mahapuja' on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi and I am fortunate that I also got the opportunity to offer prayers on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi," Fadnavis said while addressing the gathering after the ritual.