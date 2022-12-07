Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis briefs Amit Shah on Maha-Karnataka boundary dispute over last one week

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he spoke to Union Minister Amit Shah and appraised him about developments related to the boundary dispute with Karnataka over the last one week, a period marked by war of words between leaders of the two neighbouring states, attacks on vehicles and protest by activists.

A statement from Fadnavis's office said Shah patiently heard the Deputy Chief Minister's views on Maharashtra's stand on the decades-old boundary dispute which has flared up in the last few days, leading to tension in border areas. Fadnavis also apprised Shah about his telephone conversation with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

The deputy CM spoke to Bommai following attacks on vehicles from Maharashtra entering Karnataka in the adjoining state’s border district of Belagavi.

The bond between people of Maharashtra and Karnataka is very strong and they have family deities on either side of the border, Thackeray said in a statement. The border issue is being raked up with an eye on the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls and Maharashtra is being targeted, he said.