Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will not impact Maharashtra politics too much

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter Maharashtra late evening today, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis days, I dont think it will impact Maharashtra's politcs too much. This yatra has come into Maharashtra and we will make all arrangements so that its course is safe, and it will leave Maharashtra safely. We will make arrangements to ensure all programs they have scheduled take place properly.

On public participation in the Congress-led march, he said, Whoever wants to join this yatra, may join it. This is not a Bharat Jodo Yatra, this is a 'Modiji ko hatane ke liye saath mein aao yatra (A march aimed at removing Modiji by bringing everyone together). Whatever they do, Modiji lives in people's hearts.