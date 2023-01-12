Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says MVA ministers did work from jail

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the barring setting a benchmark for corruption, it did nothing during its two-and-a-half year tenure. When there was a culture of work from home in the state, MVA ministers were doing work from jail.

Fadnavis said the illegal MVA government had to be toppled as the then CM did not take resignations from his ministers who went behind the bar due to corruption. Eknath Shinde revolted against this. Thanks to this bold move, the state could be liberated and now experiencing what a government means for the last six months.

Fadnavis charged that the five star MIDC in Nandgaonpeth could not flourish after he set up a textile park there because public representatives of various political parties harassed the industrialists, TOI reported.

While stating that Shinde government has brought central funding for 89 projects in the state, Fadnavis charged MVA government with leaving Vidarbha and Marathwada regions high and dry. We have decided to revive statutory development boards and set up a new committee to assess backlog, said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said the government has started recruitment process to provide 75,000 jobs. It will be a transparent process.