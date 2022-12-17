Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says MVA morcha was aimed at gaining political capital

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe at opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) protest in Mumbai calling it nano morcha for gaining political capital.

In a show of strength, MVA constituents including Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, Congress, and other parties took out a protest march against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government demanding the removal of state Governor B S Koshyari for passing insulting remarks against iconic personalities, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Amid the row, Fadnavis said he has been repeatedly saying no one should speak against national icons and that those who do so are wrong.

Despite making my stand clear, a morcha was organised for gaining political capital. When you run out of issues, such morchas are organised, he told reporters and added Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and B R Ambedkar are our idols.

Senior BJP leader and state minister Chandrakant Patil had kicked up a row by saying social reformers B R Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule had begged (sought donations) to start schools.

Referring to a border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Fadnavis said it is not something new which cropped up after the formation of the Shinde-BJP government (in July this year).

The Congress and the NCP are responsible for this problem. The issue is the creation of the Congress party, he alleged.