Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says part of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway to inaugurate by PM Modi on Dec 11

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the first phase of the Mumbai-Pune Samruddhi expressway will be inuagurated on December 11 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a report of The Indian Express, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation is building the 701km, eight lant expressway, touted to be the fastest in the country at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore.

The first phase of the expressway between Shirdi and Nagpur will be opened for the public on December 11 by PM Modi. This would be a 570km stretch and the remaining stretch would be opened for the public in the next six months, Fadnavis said.

He and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit the expressway to review the completion of work. This is a big project and PM Modi will be inaugurating it. So before that, we will go and visit the expressway, Fadnavis further stated.