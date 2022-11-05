Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says parties with opposite ideologies always unite against us

The Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said parties with opposite idealogies always came together against the BJP that fight against such moves.

According to a report of TOI, Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena is most likely to be with the Mahavikas Aghadi. Recently, Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade has joined hands with Thackeray.

Speaking at Pandharpur, Fadnavis said, We will see when they come together. We are now used to that those having opposite ideologies, opposing each other tooth and nail, coming together against us. Whenever such things happen, we fight back. We have the support of the people.

The political circles are abuzz with steps being taken from both Thackeray and Ambedkar sides to form an alliance to counter Eknath Shinde led Sena and BJP in the civic polls.

