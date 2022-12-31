Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis taunts Thackeray says took 50 MLAs from his party under his nose

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe at Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and his father former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the BJP is not afraid of him or his father and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray.

We are not afraid of even his father. We formed a government in the state by taking 50 MLAs from his party under his nose. He had said that Mumbai would burn, but not even a matchstick was burnt, Fadnavis said.

While ridiculing Aaditya Thackeray's statement where he jibed at the state government, saying it is scared of a 32-year-old man, Eknath Shinde said that the Maharashtra government is not afraid of even his father.

The winter session of the Maharashtra state assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday. The assembly will convene its budget session from February 27.