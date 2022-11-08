Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis warns of action against people beating moviegoers for film Har Har Mahadev

The Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said beating up moviegoers for watching historical Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev will not be tolerated and action will be taken against people involved in such incidents.

According to a report of PTI, Fadnavis statement has come after the screening of the film was stalled in Pune and Thane on Monday over the distortion of history. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said people could have expressed their opposition in democratic way.

In Pune city, the show was disrupted by members of Maratha outfit, while in Thane NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the night screening of movie at a multiplex.

People are permitted to register their opposition in a democratic way. I have not seen the movie and I am not aware of the controversy, Fadnavis said.

Reacting to the aggressive show of opposition by the NCP, the BJP’s Maharashtra women’s wing chief Chitra Wagh said, If Awhad has not realised that he is no longer in power, the law should make him realise it. NCP leader Awhad led a group of party workers to a multiplex screening the movie and disrupted the show.