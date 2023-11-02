Maha farmers cite difficulties in procuring paddy, Chhagan Bhujbal promises help

Farmers and other stakeholders in Maharashtra's Gondia and Bhandara districts have informed public representatives that the paddy procurement for the Kharif season 2023-24 has not commenced at government-approved centers due to the imposition of strict terms and conditions.

During a meeting with many elected leaders, including minister Chhagan Bhujbal, on Wednesday, farmers from the two districts said they have no option but to sell their produce below the minimum support price (MSP) as government-approved procurement facilities are still not functioning.

Members of numerous cooperative societies, which facilitate paddy collection on behalf of the government, have likewise raised concerns about the rigorous terms and conditions associated with procurement centers.

Bhujbal, who is the minister of food, civil supplies and consumer protection, assured the stakeholders of a positive outcome. He agreed, in principle, to give some relaxation in the terms and conditions for the procurement.