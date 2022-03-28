Maha: Frantic BJP still woos Ajit Pawar, pats his working style

By IANS | Published: March 28, 2022 04:15 PM2022-03-28T16:15:04+5:302022-03-28T16:25:06+5:30

Mumbai, March 28 Not prepared to rest in peace after losing power in Maharashtra, the state BJP is ...

Maha: Frantic BJP still woos Ajit Pawar, pats his working style | Maha: Frantic BJP still woos Ajit Pawar, pats his working style

Maha: Frantic BJP still woos Ajit Pawar, pats his working style

Next

Mumbai, March 28 Not prepared to rest in peace after losing power in Maharashtra, the state BJP is still hoping for a 'miracle' that could resurrect it into the driving seat, after dozens of ominous deadlines to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :bjp