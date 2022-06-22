Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests COVID-19 positive

Important news has come out against the backdrop of ongoing political developments in the state. State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been admitted to hospital. It has been reported that Governor Koshyari has tested covid positive. Koshyari has been admitted to Reliance Hospital in Girgaum, Mumbai.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been admitted to hospital for treatment after he was diagnosed with corona. The governor was admitted to Reliance Hospital in Girgaum around 9.15 am today. Official information about his condition is expected soon. For the past two days, Governor Koshyari has been showing signs of corona. He got himself tested after which his results came back positive on Tuesday night. He was later admitted to the hospital this morning for treatment, sources said.

The state has been witnessing rapid political developments for the last two days. In such a situation, the role of the governor will be important. However, now that the governor has been admitted to hospital, many questions have been raised about possible political developments. Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde has started a movement to form an independent group in the Assembly. Then the role of the governor becomes important during the vote of confidence. According to ongoing discussions in political circles, the governor was likely to instruct the state government to prove a vote of confidence after Eknath Shinde formed a separate group. However, now the governor has been admitted to the hospital. Therefore, the Mahavikas Aghadi government is said to have been given a period of at least seven days.

