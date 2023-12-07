Maha Governor proposes adjusting school timings to ensure adequate sleep for children

In a recent proposal, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais has recommended a modification in school timings to guarantee that students receive sufficient sleep. Speaking at an event of the state education department, he noted that people’s sleep patterns have changed.

Governor Bais highlighted a well-known adage that emphasizes the benefits of sleeping early and rising early, asserting that it contributes to enhanced intelligence. He expressed concern about the prevalent practice among children these days, staying up until midnight and having to wake up early for school, leading to a state of sleep deprivation.

I would urge officials to ensure that for students to get good sleep in the morning, they should consider changing school timings, Bais said.

He also said that learning should be fun for students and there should be less emphasis on homework and more emphasis on sports and extracurricular activities.

