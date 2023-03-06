Maha governor Ramesh Bais greets people on occasion of Holi

Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais greeted the people on the occasion of Holi and Dhulivandan.

Heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Holi and Rangotsav. May the festival of colours fill the life of all with love and affection and may it strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among all, he tweeted.

While wishing the peopel a Happy Holi, I appeal to all to remain vigilant about protecting the environment, governor said.

Earlier on Febeuary 18, Bais took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde.