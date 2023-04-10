Maha govt announces financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs for Akola incident victims

Maharashtra state government announces financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased and free medical treatment for those injured in the Akola tree-falling incident.

In a tragic incident, 7 people died while over 50 were injured after an old tree fell on a tin shed in Paras village in Akola district, Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall on Sunday night. Over 20 people were rescued by police officials and locals.

On getting information about the incident, Balapur Police Station Inspector Anil Jumle along with his colleagues reached the site and pulled out the buried people with the help of locals. A huge crowd of people gathered after the tragic incident at the spot.